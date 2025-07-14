Films from around the world come to Delph for Saddleworth Film Society new season

AN EXCITING programme of award-winning films from around the world is coming to Delph as Saddleworth Film Society announces its new season.

The Society will present ten art house films – one a month from September 2025 to June 2026 – at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

It is a varied season of recent world films in many languages, styles and genres, all on a Monday evening starting at 7.30pm.

The showings offer a great evening out, with a half-time interval to allow for a social drink or ice cream in the bar.

The season starts on September 15 with ‘My Favourite Cake’, a charming but quietly subversive Iranian film (certificate 12; 96 minutes).

All ten films can be seen for £55 or individual tickets bought for £7 each. Tickets go on sale in August. For more details and to buy tickets, visit the Millgate website or email saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

Saddleworth Film Society (SFS) is a voluntarily run, not-for-profit organisation and a member of the British Federation of Film Societies, now called Cinema for All.