Dove Stone barbecues – despite ban – cause fire service response

BARBECUES being lit by people at Dove Stone Reservoir forced firefighters to rush out.

Sunny weather saw hundreds of people converge on the Greenfield site on Sunday, July 13.

But despite it clearly being stated by the Peak District National Park: “Barbecues or fires of any sort are not permitted anywhere on the site or car parks,” some were still ignited.

That resulted in Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service (GMFRS) staff being called out to the neighbouring moorland.

A spokesperson said: “Just before 4pm, firefighters were called to reports of barbecues being lit on moorland near Dove Stone Reservoir.

“One fire engine from Stalybridge fire station quickly arrived at the scene, where members of the public had lit two barbeques on protected moorland.

“Firefighters used a backpack extinguisher to put out the barbecues and liaised with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police to advise the public on moorland fire safety.

“Crews were at the scene for just over half an hour.”

GMFRS was also called to tackle a fire on a farm vehicle at Ward Lane in Diggle shortly afterwards.

The spokesperson added: “Three fire engines from Oldham, Mossley and Chadderton fire stations quickly arrived at the scene, which involved a hay baler and a significant amount of hay and grass that had caught fire.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reels, while a fire service trauma technician assessed one male casualty for chest pain.”