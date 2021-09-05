Final cut at Kay’s Kut ‘n’ Kurl

A POPULAR hairdresser who has been on Uppermill High Street for more than 30 years has bid a fond farewell after her final cut.

Kay Shepherd closed the doors for the last time at the iconic Kay’s Kut ‘n’ Kurl unisex hair salon in the village on July 19.

She decided to take retirement after the premises were put up for sale by the owner. O’Donnell Solicitors have acquired the space and will move in after a renovation.

“It wasn’t planned but everything happens for a reason,” said Kay. “I have been there forever and the time is right for me.

“I would probably have retired in a couple of years anyway as I’m 60 in December.

“But it was a bit of a shock realising I was no longer going to be doing it – but I wish O’Donnell Solicitors all the best.

“I’ve been there about 32 years, and more before that as I started there as a junior straight from school. I left to get married and have a family and then went back.”

Kay hopes to spend more time with her family, including two grandchildren and another on the way, and at their caravan.

And husband Steven, who retired 10 years ago after 30 years with the fire service, has bought her an electric bike as a retirement present but she said it will take some getting used to!

However, it’s not the end completely for Kay’s Kut ‘n’ Kurl as Joanne Coutts and Hilary Quarmby, who worked there for 15 and 23 years respectively, will continue as a mobile business.

“I’ve left it with two great girls who have taken on many of the customers to keep the Kays Kut ‘n’ Kurl tradition going,” said Kay.

“I’ve seen a lot of staff come and go and customers too over so many years. A lot have become great friends.

“I’ve seen generations of families – some mums coming in with their children and then years later they started bringing their own children too.

“And there’s only lovely lady in her 80s who deserves a special mention. Rita Holt, who is like a mum to me.

“She worked there I first joined as a junior. She had left but then came back to help out when she heard I’d come back years later.

“I’ve not had the chance to say goodbye to a lot of customers so just wanted to say thank you for everything and goodbye.

“I’ve contacted as many people as I can and I’ve had so many lovely messages.”

