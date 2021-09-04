Games and goodies for all at Grotton Gala

THERE were games and goodies galore for all the family at this year’s Grotton Gala.

After being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event was back bigger and better than ever at Grotton Pavilion.

Attractions included a bouncy slide, tin can alley, hook a duck, splat the rat, sand art, beer pong and darts as well as a tombola, cake stall, refreshments.

An array of items handmade by members of She Sheds group was on sale, ranging from wooden bird houses to home decorations.

And the popular train rides proved a hit, as always, with children and adults alike.

This year’s model was on loan from Rochdale Society of Model and Experimental Engineers, which was founded in 1932, and driven by Martin Harley.

There were also other models on show including a ‘general purpose’ traction engine displayed by Gordon Potts, which was built in 1990 and fully renovated in 2019.

The gala, organised by Grotton and District Residents Association, was officially opened by Cllr Barbara Beeley, chair of Saddleworth Parish Council.

Cllr Beeley thanked the organisers and added: “I am pleased so many people have come along to support Grotton Residents Association.

“The money all goes to keeping the pavilion going, which is a great community asset.”

