Final roadworks to pave the way for school opening

A SECTION of Huddersfield Road, Diggle, will close to traffic for up to one week to allow final resurfacing works ahead of the new Saddleworth School opening.

The works are scheduled to start on Monday, February 14 from 6am and will end in the evening of Sunday 20 February. Huddersfield Road will be closed in both directions from the junctions of Ward Lane to Standedge Road.

Access into and out of Diggle village will be via Standedge Road and the diversion route will be fully signposted.

Emergency vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and refuse collections will have access to Huddersfield Road at all times.

Access will also be provided at all times to homes and businesses based within the closed off area, with traffic marshals on-hand to safely guide people in. Anyone living or working in the immediate works area will be written to with more information.

An Oldham Council spokesperson said: “These are the final works in a major project to create access to the new Saddleworth School.

“The closure will enable us to safely resurface a final stretch of Huddersfield Road and the new access road to the school.

“It’s essential these works are carried out after most of the major construction ends – so the road surface is in the best possible condition ahead of the new school opening to pupils in the next few weeks.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank the community for their continued patience throughout.”

For more information on the highways project visit www.oldham.gov.uk/saddleworthschool

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

