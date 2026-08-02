Finalists revealed as Oldham Business Awards flourish with new categories 

THREE new categories will give even more local companies the chance to shine at this year’s Oldham Business Awards.

The line-up of finalists for this year’s ceremony was announced at a gathering at Grains Bar Hotel, with more than 30 businesses and individuals shortlisted for 12 accolades.

Now in its 18th year, the awards celebrate local firms, entrepreneurs and community leaders who have made a significant impact in the town.

As well as business success, the awards also acknowledge the contributions local firms make to the social fabric of the borough, including raising almost £70,000 for local charities.

The winners, including those for the three new categories of Sustainable Innovation, Heart of the High Street and Community Impact Awards, will be revealed Friday, October 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham.

David Wadsworth, Oldham Business Awards chair and managing director and founder of Lees-based Cornerstone Design and Marketing, said: “The Oldham Business Awards were established to recognise and reward excellence, acumen and entrepreneurial spirit among the Oldham business community and to celebrate the most inspiring organisations and business individuals.

“This is my second year as chair and it’s such a huge honour. I’m proud to have founded and grown my own business in Oldham because I know the borough stands among the best for business development.

“Our wider business community achieves so much as a collective and it’s great that we can come together, to celebrate and shout about our achievements.

“It’s been especially rewarding to see companies come up through our three new categories, representing demonstrations of practical change, dedicated customer service and commitment to the community and its progression and wellbeing.

“We’re also delighted to support Mahdlo Youth Zone and Dr Kershaw’s Hospice once again, with the business community donating over £4,600 to each cause this year.”

The Oldham Business Awards steering group (volunteers drawn from a diverse range of locally based businesses) and the category sponsors judge and select the winners.

The steering group also selects three nominees for the non-entered Special Recognition Award, choosing candidates who they feel have gone above and beyond in their business activities and achievements.

The 2026 finalists are:

Business of the Year (£5m-plus): First Choice Homes Oldham; Heyside Group; Future Directions CIC.

Business of the Year (£1-5m): BS Entwistle Electrical Contractors Ltd, Blackstar Security, Get Oldham Working.

Business of the Year (up to £1m): Sports Physio UK, M Group Manchester Ltd, County End Electrical NW Ltd.

Start-up Business of the Year: Emplas Commercial (North) Ltd, Baby Bear’s Play Café, BlueFox Accounting.

Workforce Health and Wellbeing: First Choice Homes Oldham, Spark Oldham, Future Directions CIC.

Business Person of the Year: Kris Zemlik of Billingtons, Melvyn Pryce of Heyside Group, Lee Wakeham of HMPasties.

Micro Business of the Year: GB Storage Ltd, The Trapdoor, Eternal Health.

Supporting Young People: First Choice Homes Oldham, Spark Oldham, VPS UK Ltd.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Dan Burnell of Blue Fox Accounting, Ashah Nadeem of Chadderton Post Office, Iona Ackerman of Eternal Health.

Heart of the High Street: Cornerstone Estates and Lettings, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice Retail Department, Zutti Co.

Community Impact: Diodes Incorporated; HMPasties, Fullcircle nw CIC.

Sustainable Innovation: Recycling PVC, VPS UK Ltd, Get Oldham Working.

This year’s headline sponsors are Albion House Wealth Management and Oldham Council, who have supported the awards since their inception.

Another stalwart sponsor which has supported the event since its inception in 2008 and continues its support, is Pearson Legal.

Further sponsors include GM Business Growth Hub, Grains Bar Hotel, Casey, Diodes Inc, Seftons, Oldham Active, Oldham Sixth Form College, Oscar-recruit.com, RAL Civils, Willmott Dixon, Get Oldham Working, Audi Oldham, Cornerstone DM and BS Entwistle. Associate sponsor is Rowan Ashworth.

Keep up to date on the Oldham Business Awards website, and via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.