Police thank residents for staying away from Dove stone during closure

Residents have been thanked for their support in staying away from Dove stone Reservoir as emergency services continue operations in the area.

Andy Holian, Neighbourhood Sergeant for Saddleworth and Lees, said officers have been carrying out patrols around Dove stone to ensure the site remains clear and that colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service can continue their work without obstruction.

While on patrol on Friday, July 31, Sgt Holian found that road closure barriers and signage at the entrance to Bank Lane, at its junction with Holmfirth Road, had been moved aside. The barriers were repositioned to prevent access to the Dove stone car park.

At the car park, officers encountered a group of young men who had travelled from West Yorkshire. Police carried out a stop and search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with one individual found in possession of cannabis and dealt with for the offence. The group was then removed from the area.

As officers left the reservoir, they came across three separate groups of people walking into the area. Those individuals were informed of the closure of Dove stone and the surrounding moorland and public footpaths before being asked to leave.

Sgt Holian stressed that all those encountered during the patrol were visitors to the area rather than local residents. He praised the community for continuing to respect the restrictions in place, helping emergency services carry out their work safely and effectively.

He said neighbourhood officers would continue to patrol Dove stone while it remains closed and warned that anyone found entering the restricted area would be dealt with robustly.

In a message to residents, Sgt Holian thanked the local community for its continued support and cooperation, saying their efforts to stay away from the area were helping emergency services carry out ongoing preventative operations.