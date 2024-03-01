Firms pledge to double youth charity’s fundraising target

A YOUTH charity in Oldham could see a campaign to help those it supports through the cost-of-living crisis receive a significant boost from two businesses with local connections.

Mahdlo Youth Zone is open seven days a week and dedicated to supporting young people and their families from all over the borough aged eight to 19 years old, and up to 25 years old for those with a disability.

The charity is aiming to raise £25,000 through its ‘Give and Take’ campaign by the end of March.

And in a positive turn of events, national placemaker Muse – which is currently working with Oldham Council on town centre regeneration and offering working placements to Oldham College students – and family-owned brewers JW Lees are both pledging to boost the total to £50,000.

Both firms share close links to the charity and the borough. JW Lees’ Managing Director, William Lees-Jones, is Mahdlo’s first-ever chairman, while Muse Managing Director, Phil Mayall, is Oldham born and bred and began his construction career renovating a house in Saddleworth.

Max Bentham, Development Director at Muse, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support Mahdlo Youth Zone and the wider Oldham community. This campaign will play a vital role in supporting local residents and we’re proud to play our part.”

While anyone can give to the initiative, youth zone members and their families can take what they need from Mahdlo’s pledges.

These include free membership and entry fees to every session for all young people until the end of March 2024, access to hot showers and washing facilities all year round, and free hot and nourishing meals seven days a week for as long as funding allows.

Claire Crossfield, Mahdlo’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We can’t say thank you enough to Muse and JW Lees for match funding all our ‘Give and Take’ donations.

“As the cost of living continues to impact on the nation, and with many families in Oldham feeling the pinch, the businesses are helping to reduce some of the pressures our members and their families are experiencing.

“Almost 75 per cent of Mahdlo members come from the most deprived areas of the borough, which is in the top 10 per cent of the most deprived areas in the country, so every penny of the donations we receive is going to those who need it the most.”

Mahdlo Youth Zone, which first opened its Egerton Street centre in 2012, provides an array of activities and services in support of young people, with more sessions spread across the whole borough.

Last year it raised more than £1.4 million to support its funding and is aiming for £1.6 million this year as it aspires to reach approximately 3,600 young people across the borough.

