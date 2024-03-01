Another local pub is closing its doors

A TRADITIONAL pub and restaurant known for its picturesque views and food challenges has announced it will be closing for good.

The Black Ladd in Shaw has been enjoyed by people throughout the local area for years.

The venue on Buckstones Road prides itself on being in “a beautiful destination overlooking the whole of Manchester and beyond”.

It was confirmed last year that the pub was ‘under new management’ and updated its food menu.

Among the challenges it has offered include a 100oz steak challenge and a fry-up challenge attempted by YouTubers.

But it will be permanently shutting on Monday, March 18, citing fewer weekday customers and rising costs as the reasons behind the closure.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page read: “As you all know, times have been tough for the hospitality trade since Covid and we have had to contend with astronomical energy prices, increased supplier costs and fewer customers during the weekdays due to the financial climate.

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform you, our fantastic customers, that we will be closing our doors on Monday, March 18.

“It would be great to see you before we close, and if anyone has a gift voucher, these will need to be redeemed before the 18th.

“So, if you need that last fix of our popular pea and ham soup or cheese and onion pie, there is still time to make your booking. The team would love to see you one last time to say goodbye.”

A number of customers expressed their sadness about the closure on social media, in another blow to the pub trade.

