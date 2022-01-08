First Manchester industrial action sees services cancelled for two days at Oldham bus depot

INDUSTRIAL action is taking place Oldham bus depot by First Manchester on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11 so no services will operate from there on either day.

This includes school services and the Yellow School Bus so parents and pupils across Oldham, Rochdale and Tameside are encouraged to plan ahead.

Where possible, arrangements have been made with alternative operators for other schools served by First Manchester. Any replacement services that run will display the usual bus service number.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has also been working with other operators to cover as many services as possible. However limited driver availability, due to covid-related staff shortages, means not all services can be.

In total 28 services will not run, affecting the following schools: Alder Community High School, Audenshaw, Bluecoat, Co-op Academy, Manchester Great Academy, Ashton

Kingsway Park, Longdendale High School, Mossley Hollins, Newman College, Oasis Academy, Oasis Leesbrook, Our Ladys RCHS, Radclyffe School, Royton & Crompton, St Cuthbert’s, St Damian’s and Waterhead Academy.

The Vantage V1 and V2 services based at a depot in Bolton for routes from Leigh and Atherton to Manchester Royal Infirmary are unaffected.

Ian Humphreys, Managing Director of First Manchester, said: “I would like to apologise sincerely to all our customers for the disruption and inconvenience this will cause.

“We have been holding extensive talks with union representatives and made every attempt to avoid industrial action, especially given the short notice this creates for our customers to make alternative travel arrangements.

“We are extremely disappointed that Unite the Union have chosen this course of action at a time when our efforts are focused on protecting jobs and maintaining services for the travelling public.”

First Manchester is continuing discussions with Unite representatives to resolve the dispute and prevent any further industrial action, which the union has notified is planned for later in January.

Dedicated travel information pages, containing full information about the services, are available on the TfGM website.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

