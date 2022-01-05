New Deputy Chief Executive appointed at Oldham Council

SAYYED Osman has been confirmed as the next Deputy Chief Executive for People services at Oldham Council.

Strategic Director and designated Deputy Chief Executive at Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, he has worked in the public sector for 30 years, starting with a highly successful career in housing.

During his 20 years at Blackburn and Darwen, Mr Osman played a vital role in adult social care, and has most recently been working to limit the impact of the Covid pandemic on the lives of residents.

He led the council’s award-winning programme, ‘Your Community Your Call’, which empowered communities to have their say and get involved with improving their neighbourhoods. He has also been involved in the development of a social integration partnership which has helped to bring residents from different neighbourhoods together.

Mr Osman said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Oldham’s Deputy Chief Executive for People Services.

“Oldham is a place full of opportunities and challenges, with an exemplary track record of embracing innovation and I’m thrilled to be part of its exciting and vibrant future.”

During his career, Mr Osman has driven service improvements to help prevent homelessness and rough sleeping, and also led the transformation of the quality of housing for older people.

He also drove the delivery of health and social care integration, led on work to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable young people, and built stronger partnerships with the voluntary and community sectors.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Arooj Shah, said: “We’re determined to make Oldham a fairer, more inclusive borough that works for everyone.

“Sayyed is an inspiring, resident focused leader with an impressive track record of delivering ambitious and complex change programmes.

“He shares Oldham’s core values and is passionate about delivering high-quality services that support the most vulnerable in our community.

“Through his hard work and dedication, he’s shown an unwavering commitment to improving and enriching the lives of residents and their communities.

“I am confident he has the experience, tenacity, and drive to support Oldham through the coming years as we recover from the Covid pandemic.”

Mr Osman is set to take up his post in early 2022.

