First orders! Saddleworth pubs and non-essential shops are back open for business

PUBS, hairdressers, beauty salons and other non-essential shops in Saddleworth were in the mood to raise a glass as they served customers once again.

After what must have seemed like the longest winter possible, Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased as step two of the Government’s roadmap came into action on Monday, April 12.

That meant pints could be drunk again as hostelries with outside areas were allowed to open once more, with plenty of people taking advantage of the opportunity.

The King William IV pub in Greenfield, Grasscroft’s Farrars Arms and Lydgate’s White Hart were among establishments welcoming customers after a break that was far longer than anyone envisaged.

Hairdressers resounded to the noise of hairdryers and scissors snipping away, beauty salons regained their hubbub and gyms were echoing to the sound of weights being lifted and exercise equipment in operation.

Non-essential shops, which had been sorely missed from the street scenes around Saddleworth, were also allowed to open their doors again.

The next dates to look out for, all being well, are May 17, when the hospitality sector would be able to serve customers indoors, among other measures being relaxed.

Then on June 21, the plan is for all legal limits on social contact to be removed.

