Landlord calls time on pub name

AN UPPERMILL pub emerged from lockdown with a new name and a new look.

Opinion may be divided over The Commercial on High Street becoming The Commie but it didn’t stop regulars toasting the end of pub lockdown. And landlord David Park, who came up with the name change, was just happy to be open again and enjoying the reaction to his idea.

“Locals have always called it The Commie so The Commie it is,” he told the Independent. “The brewery was fine with me changing it.

“Besides, the old sign advertised us as a Bass house and they have nothing to do with it.

“The reaction has been mixed. It caught a few by surprise but gave them a bit of a giggle.”

Another talking point has been the introduction of new signs depicting red and white roses.

“A lot of people say we are in Yorkshire and a lot say we are in Lancashire. So, I thought I would appease everyone by putting red and white roses on the signs,” explained David.

