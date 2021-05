THE easing of lockdown restrictions has coincided with some fishing success for Springhead pike angler and author Dr Steve Rogowski.

Targeting one of Diggle Anglers’ waters – Dowry Reservoir – Steve had a nice brace of pike, including this 10lb fish, which took a liking to a mackerel head.

Steve said it put up a terrific scrap after spawning in the shallows. He is hoping there are many more to come.

