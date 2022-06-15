Five-wicket haul for debutant Abbas

NEW-SIGNING Nayyar Abbas had a memorable cricketing debut for Delph playing a key role in their first Huddersfield League’s premiership victory of the season on Saturday (May 7).

Abbas, a left-arm spin bowler and middle-order batsman, claimed 5-20 as Golcar were bowled out for 68.

However, Delph struggled to reach that modest target as they slumped to 55-8 before eventually edging home at 71-8 as Isaac Jones (10) and captain Xander Selby (6) shared an unbroken 16-run partnership to secure victory.

Abbas, 32, was only registered the day before the Golcar match after the club was unable to get a visa for their original overseas target, an international for the United Arab Emirates.

However, they made a move for the player, who has played first-class cricket in his native Pakistan when they discovered he was without a club as he became their sixth major signing.

Abbas was last registered with Cavaliers & Carrington who play in the Nottingham Premier League having previously played for Wollaton in the same league and for Kynpersley in the North Staffs and South Cheshire League.

Delph had made another signing, medium/quick bowler Arman Hussain who last played for Bradford League club Carlton, on the eve of the new season.

Hussain is the brother of Delph’s Rizwan Ali who will be unable to play much this season because of a change to his work circumstances and he recommended his sibling, who had also starred for Shepley in the Huddersfield League, as a replacement.

It was a challenging start to the season for Delph who lost their first three league games to be bottom of the table.

They were especially unlucky as they posted 278-8 against Skelmanthorpe only to lose by six wickets after South African Jack Newby scored a brilliant 117 for the Yorkshire side.

Delph posted their first win on May 1 in the opening round of the Sykes Cup as they enjoyed a six-wicket success at Clayton West who made a challenging 240-7.

