Flower shows are bloomin’ brilliant – Denshaw

EXHIBITS of all sizes, shapes, colours and tastes caught the eye at this year’s Denshaw Flower Show at the Village Hall.

The show, which didn’t take place last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attracted entries in about 70 classes, including flowers, house plants, onions, cabbages, leeks, cakes, jams and chutneys, home brewing, and handicraft.

Children also got creative in their categories including flowerpot men, miniature gardens, cakes and handicraft.

Prizes and cups were presented by Andrew Vance, chair of the show committee, and Saddleworth Parish councillor Pam Byrne.

Andrew said: “It’s two years since we have been here and a lot has changed. Thank you for supporting us and encouraging us to keep going and put on the show.

“All the entries this year have been amazing. There are lots of new entrants and they have all done exceptionally well. It’s been such a fabulous day.”

Cllr Byrne added: “It is wonderful to be here again. This is one of the highlights of my year. The event is so original and unique to us.

“There are so many wonderful exhibits and it’s nice to see the children getting creative too. They are the exhibitors of the future.”

The show finished with a raffle and auction of the exhibits.

• Denshaw Flower Show recently donated to Denshaw in Bloom and the hard work of the team can be seen in the beautiful floral displays around the village.

