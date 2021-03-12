Fond farewell to Phil and Colin

A COLOURFUL and poignant farewell was paid to popular members of the community Phil and Colin Watson-Gledhill.

Phil passed away on January 15 aged 52 and his husband of 13 years Colin died just 23 days later on February 6, aged 55.

The pair both worked at Tesco’s in Greenfield and that was the spot where a socially distanced crowd was invited to say their final goodbyes on Monday, March 1.

The two brightly colour wicker coffins were brought into the car park, met by a round of applause from the crowd, dressed in bright colours in memory of Phil and Colin.

The couple’s joint funeral took place at Hollinwood Crematorium, with limited family and friends able to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Phil was born in Boundary Park, Oldham on May 10, 1968 to proud parents Eric and Connie Watson, loving brother to Gillian and the late Julie.

He enjoyed a good childhood, playing and exploring the world around him. He enjoyed family holidays where he particularly enjoyed the fancy dress competitions and other activities.

Phil attended Stansfield Road School then Failsworth School before going onto catering college at Oldham. Over the years, he worked in various places including as a bartender, a security guard and finally at Tesco.

He loved to attend Comic Con and was really into Steam Punk, even making and designing his own costumes.

Colin was born in Uppermill on June 27, 1965 to proud parents Peter and Dorothy Gledhill, loving brother to Paul and Roy.

He was a very clever and smart young man, and also a great swimmer. He was an animal lover from a very young age and had an aviary where he kept finches and pheasants. He had passion for music and loved to attend music concerts.

Colin attended Greenfield School before going on to Saddleworth Secondary. When he left, he began working in the family plumbing and heating engineering company. When their dad retired, Colin took over the business.

Later, he gained employment at Tesco, loving his work and making some really great friends.



They met when Phil’s best friend Julie needed a plumber – and Colin turned up. Colin thought Julie was Phil’s girlfriend and it wasn’t until they met later on a dating website that they realised the truth!

They began courting and went on to marry in May 2007 at Saddleworth Hotel, with a honeymoon in Greece.

Together they loved to go to the theatre and throw parties with family and friends.

They loved to spend time in the garden, planting and pottering and even building their own summer house. They loved to craft together and would make soft furnishing, quilting, jewellery and bags.

They loved taking trips to visit the countryside and to walk their dogs Olympia and Athena. They also had a cat Apollo.

Phil and Colin loved their lives together and made the most of life, love and laughter.

They will both be forever loved and remembered in the hearts of their families and friends forever.

