Pupils rise to weekly wellbeing challenges

FROM getting outdoors to making cakes and composing music, Saddleworth School pupils have been getting creative to complete weekly wellbeing challenges.

The challenges were introduced to encourage pupils to take a break from their hard work and studies and make time for themselves, especially during lockdown.

Each week a new challenge was set by Mrs Thompson and Mr Cooney, charity co-ordinators, for all pupils in the school to complete and send in their pictures.

They explained: “Our first challenge was a physical challenge where pupils were asked to get outdoors for some exercise.

“Evidence of completing this challenge was a photograph taken while they were out. Our first challenge coincided with the snow and we received some stunning pictures.

“For the second week, pupils were encouraged to reach out to friends and family. Some pupils faced timed each other or set up zoom meetings, and some even zoomed their families abroad.

“Others made cakes and left them on the doorstep of neighbours and relatives.

“Our winner was a pupil who sent a lovely postcard to his old next-door neighbour who he knew was shielding and missed spending time with.

“In the third week pupils got creative, composing music, writing poems or stories, creating artwork and models and baking for family.

“For our final challenge we asked pupils to think of an act of kindness. Some took time to thank their teachers while some made gifts to send to people they couldn’t see, and some even sent surprise anonymous gifts!

“For others, this just meant carrying on with the kindness acts they were already doing, such as making meals for the family or running errands for elderly neighbours.

“As ever our pupils have amazed us with their kind spirt and many hidden talents that we don’t always get to see in school.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

