Fond memories for school friends

LONG-TIME school friends took a trip down memory lane – as well as a tour of Saddleworth’s new facilities in Diggle – in their first reunion in decades.

Geoff Slater, Trevor Butterworth, Philip Buckley, Jim Potter and George Hartley first met at Greenfield County Primary School, which they attended in the 1940s.

Some of them went onto Hulme Grammar School and others to Uppermill, before their lives took them up and down the country, as far away as Anglesey and Horsham. After years of little contact, Philip thought it would be good to bring the group back together in person so they organised a reunion in Uppermill.

Geoff, who lives in Greenfield, explained: “Some of us hadn’t seen each other for decades so it was good to meet up again and catch up.

“My son suggested it would be nice to have a look around the new Saddleworth School in Diggle while we were all together so we rang up and they organised a tour for us with the headteacher.

“What a difference to what the old school was like in the 1940s to how it is now!”

The group enjoyed lunch at a local pub, reminiscing on their school days and local memories, before visiting the school on Huddersfield Road, which opened in March this year.

