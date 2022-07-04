Coliseum’s Queer Cabaret returns for Oldham Pride

AN evening of cabaret by Queer artists from across Oldham and the North West is coming to Oldham Coliseum Theatre once again, in partnership with Oldham Pride.

Queer Cabaret will light up the Coliseum stage on Friday, July 22 hosted by Oldham’s premiere Drag Queen, Terri Fox.

This year’s acts include Oldham’s own Samm Hewitt, writer and performer Maz Hedgehog, Mancunian drag artists The Vegan Queens, British South Asian drag sensation Lady Bushra and multi-disciplinary artist Joshua Hubbard.

Samm Hewitt is an award-winning singer songwriter who appeared on BBC’s Let it Shine with Gary Barlow, making it to the top 20.

He released his debut single Stand Tall in 2014, has performed at Oldham’s lights switch-on and at multiple Pride events throughout the year.

Maz Hedgehog is a writer and performer working somewhere between poetry and theatre. A founding member of Ink and Curtain, their work is lyrical and imaginative, frequently inspired by folklore and mythology.

The Vegan Queens are an ever-so-traditional Mancunian drag family consisting of Gemini (matriarch of the Haus of Andro) and her daughter Miasma. Together they are the live-singing, pun-slinging tofu-chomping temptresses of the North West.

Lady Bushra is the brainchild of British Asian comedian Amir. A clever mix of South Asian sensibilities blended with British humour made the Braford bad girl a breakout sensation during lockdown.

Known for her digital content and one liners Lady Bushra was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2021.

Joshua Hubbard is an artist whose portfolio covers choreography, dance, acting, directing and work as a lecturer. He often works with choreography and film as well as being a touring performer and lecturer.

Host Terri Fox is a renowned female impersonator, who has played sell-out shows in London and New York and owned bars in Marbella before becoming the spectacular landlady of Oldham’s George Tavern. Within her shows Terri impersonates everyone from Dusty Springfield, Diana Ross, Shirley Bassey, Cher and Joan Collins to Dolly Parton.

Queer Cabaret 2022 is at Oldham Coliseum Theatre on Friday, July 22 at 7.30pm. The event forms part of Oldham’s Pride celebrations running until July 24.

For more information and tickets, visit www.coliseum.org.uk

