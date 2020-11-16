Food for thought-youngster completes running challenge for people in crisis

A GRASSCROFT youngster has kept school friends in the loop about the work of Oldham Foodbank.

Now, Isabel Rice has also gone the extra miles to boost donations for the town centre-based organisation.

Isabel (8) completed 10 laps of the exercise track at Churchill Playing Fields-the equivalent of about six miles-in support of the Loops for Foodbanks initiative.

Participants walk or run circuits of their local parks while supporters provide one food item for each completed loop rather than cash donations.

Thanks to her efforts, the pupil at St Anne’s School, Lydgate already has six bags of shopping for the Foodbank based in Manchester Street.

Mum Laura ran the full distance as well while Isabel’s six-year-old brother, Luke and dad Daniel also provided running support.

Loops instigator and ultra-distance runner Donna Tindall, who recently completed 25 laps of Alexandra Park for the cause, was also in attendance.

“I was telling Isabel about the Loops idea and it just caught her attention,” said Laura. “In typical Isabel style, she wrote a PowerPoint presentation to share with her class at school.”

Isabel has previously completed the Saddleworth Junior Park Runs. “However, they were only 2K so she had never run this far before,” added her proud mum. “But she smiled throughout it all.

“It is a lovely way to give back to the community and Isabel received lots of support during her run.”

For more information about Oldham Foodbank visit: https://oldham.foodbank.org.uk

