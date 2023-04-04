Football teams scores sponsorship deal

A SADDLEWORTH junior football team has scored big with a sponsorship deal with a nationally-known house builder.

Diggle AFC’s Under-6s now have a new reversible kit to play in, as well as tracksuits for their coaches, after Redrow came up with a much-wanted donation.

The junior club was set up by chairman Danny Cheetham and the junior committee in July 2021 after they wanted to offer ‘good coaching, good quality leagues and excellent off the field experiences.’

And after the under-6s, who play at Failsworth Soccer Centre, became one of a number of teams to have reached cup finals this season, the boost was hugely appreciated.

“We always try to keep costs to a minimum for parents, so I’d like to say a big thank you to Redrow for buying these new kits and for the coaches tracksuits too,” said Danny.

“I designed the kit myself, as I hate the children having to wear bibs whilst playing.

“It’s reversable too, so if there is a team with the same colour kit, we can flip ours around.

“There has been a senior football team in Diggle for more than 60 years. I played for them myself, but we were missing a junior side, so I approached the club and we made it happen.

“We now have seven junior teams, an Under-6s, Under-7s, Under-8s, three Under-9s and an Under 13s.”

Diggle AFC are making waves in the East Manchester Junior Football League and their younger sides train at Mossley Hollins High School after outgrowing their previous base at Copley Academy in Stalybridge.

And Redrow were more than happy to support a club making a difference.

Sian Pitt, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “We are committed to offering support to the communities we work in.

“We are very pleased to have been able to provide a new kit for the players and tracksuits for the coaches.

“I wish the players all the very best for the rest of the season.”

