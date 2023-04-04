Staff prove tight knit with fundraising effort

IT WAS knitting needles at the ready and clickety-click to make a chick as generous staff at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers hopped to it and produced more than 50 crafty creations for the annual Francis House Children’s Hospice Easter Chick Appeal.

People working at the Oldham-based law firm held ‘learn to knit’ sessions at lunchtime, under the watchful eye of champion knitter Denise Curzon.

Now they are all being sent off on their way to the children’s hospice to help raise much-needed funds.

Every year, thousands of little woolly chicks and bunnies flock to Francis House, that have been donated by a wide range of companies.

The chicks are all filled with a donated chocolate egg each and sold in schools, stores and businesses all across Greater Manchester to raise money for the hospice.

Last year, more than 32,000 knitted chicks flew the coop from Francis House, raising more than £45,000.

Those who were unable to knit donated dozens of Crème Eggs for the appeal.

“Staff loved getting involved in this campaign and a big thanks to the relative of a staff member ‘Granny Sue’ who knitted the majority of our flock,” said Pearson director and practice manager Joanne Ormston.

“We launched our support for Francis House with this event last year and are pleased to announce that we have extended our support of the charity for the next year.

“Alongside dress-down Fridays and sponsored events, we have already raised more than £6,000 for the charity to date and are looking to do more this forthcoming year.”

The Easter campaign makes a big difference to the hospice and helps fund the running costs of £4.7 million a year, with each fluffy chick sold for £1 or £2 each.

Thanking the Pearson team for their generous contribution and accepting the chicks on behalf of the hospice, Rev David Ireland, CEO at Francis House Children’s Hospice, said: “Once again, the staff at Pearson have come up trumps supporting the hospice.

“It looks like it’s going to be a bumper year for the Easter campaign and I want to thank each and every one for their support.”

