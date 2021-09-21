Footbridge planned to improve safety at Moorgate level crossing

A NEW footbridge over an existing Uppermill level crossing is the potential outcome of a public consultation just launched by Network Rail.

The train company wants to erect a stepped footbridge over Moorgate halt level crossing to provide a safe route across the rail corridor for pedestrians.

Any future work will mean the temporary closure of the public footpath (209) along Dry Clough Lane commencing at its junction with Moorgate Street and proceeding westward to its junction with Burn Edge Lane.

A temporary accessible diversionary route would be put in place to maintain access.

Network Rail (NR) say a stepped footbridge will improve safety of the crossing through its reconstruction in terms of pedestrian accidents and access.

A ramped footbridge is also being considered but NR states the accessibility of the approach footpaths significantly reduce the benefits of a ramped solution.

They say there have been a number of ‘near misses’ recorded at the location, with the most recent occurring during October 2020.

According to the ABC Railway Guide, the crossing is used by around 42 pedestrians or cyclists daily. There is no record of wheelchair users using this level crossing.

ABC RG also give Moorgate halt an ‘individual risk’ rating of C or very high. Its collective risk assessment is four or high.

NR are writing to all known local user groups from ‘protected characteristics’ together with residents in the vicinity. User groups for ‘protected characteristics’ include age, disability (including carers), gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnership, pregnancy/maternity, race, religion or belief, gender, sex, sexual orientation.

Comments will be captured within a Diversity Impact Assessment (DIA) which will be a public document accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.

Respondents are asked to fill in the consultation questionnaire and return it by Tuesday, September 28.

Further details can be obtained by emailing: TranspennineEngagement@networkrail.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

