Footing the bill: Walkers’ concerns over path problems

BOOTS may be made for walking but sometimes our footwear cannot always roam where it wants.

In our July edition, the Independent asked readers to highlight any bridges or footpaths in need of attention across Saddleworth.

Since then we have been contacted by locals with concerns over public footpaths including at Hull Brook, Delph, between the top of Hull Mill Dam and Millcroft Lane.

Elizabeth Hardie told us: “During lockdown this path from The White Lion up to Castleshaw has been a particularly popular route for many people, especially families and probably many for the first time.

“Fortunately, during the wonderful weather, the path was very dry but after rain the part noted above gets very wet.

“There are boards in parts but some are broken and others missing and even in boots it is very difficult to cross without getting soaked.

“Could we have the broken boards replaced please? It doesn’t seem a big job and it would be a shame if people stopped using the path because of the conditions. We need to keep people active.”

A reader from Greenfield sent us this photograph of what should be the entrance to a footpath leading from Tunstead Lane up to Dick Clough. Instead, it is blocked by a wooden pallet.

And a third resident raised concerns about the closure of a footpath and small bridge over the River Tame in Denshaw.

As requested by readers the Independent contacted Oldham Council to see if repairs could be undertaken.

A spokesperson replied: “Our Highways and Engineering Service are currently dealing with issues raised by members of the public on a priority basis due to the current pandemic.

“We would ask residents to submit full details of issues to our website or by contacting our Highways and Engineering Service on 0161 770 4325 / highways@oldham.gov.uk, so they can be logged and looked into before our team can carry out the relevant inspection.”

