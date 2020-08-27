Queen Bee! Barbara is new Parish Council chair

BARBARA Beeley, a councillor for Springhead Lower, becomes the new chair of Saddleworth Parish Council on September 1.

She succeeds Cllr Jamie Curley who will relinquish his position on the same date.

Like Cllr Curley and because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cllr Beeley will serve 18 months rather than the customary one-year period.

Cllr Pam Byrne, Parish Council chair in 2016/17, becomes deputy.

The official handover will take place at the Parish Council’s annual general meeting in May 2021.

At his final full council meeting as chair Cllr Curley, also an OMBC councillor from Greenfield, said: “Thank you all for everything and making it a pleasurable time.

“I look forward to returning to the side seats and carrying on to fulfil my part in our wonderful community.

“I wish Barbara and Pam every success. You know what you are taking on,” he quipped. “You are going in with your eyes open,” so don’t complain,” he joked.

The July meeting was Pam Bailey’s last ever as clerk after five years in post.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Pam for putting up with us lot for as long as you have and with your sanity intact,” added Cllr Curley.

“I would like to put on record from me and other councillors a huge vote of thanks for everything you have done.

“You have kept us all on track and we wish you well with everything in the future.”

Cllr Rob Knotts was confirmed as a member of the Finance and Planning committees, Cllr John Batty has roles on Environment plus Traffic and Transport while Cllr Beeley filled a vacancy on Planning.

