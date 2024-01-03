Footpath advocate’s passion and work recognised with award

A TIRELESS advocate for Saddleworth’s walking rights for four decades has been recognised by the Ramblers’ Association.

John Walton’s impact on the area cannot be denied as he has seen routes opened up, cleaned others up and is campaigning for ones to be kept open.

Now his efforts have been honoured with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Diane Simcoe, northern region officer of the Ramblers’ Association, along with John Fordham, chair of the Oldham Ramblers.

Its inscription sums up what he has done as it says: “A very big thank you for over 40 years’ service to walkers and in recognition of your many achievements as Footpath Secretary including Foxdenton and Dobcross.

“Thank you for your passion and dedication in all you do to Open the Way for walkers.”

Over 40 years, John has been at the forefront of many schemes and actions involving footpaths.

He was instrumental in creating the Oldham Way in the 1990s and initially got 12 Ramblers Association members to survey the 40 miles in 12 sections.

He has claimed eight paths under the Wildlife and Countryside Act since 1996, including two this year – one of which was disputed by Oldham Council as it went over council land.

However, he won at a Transport Regulation Panel in January.

He organised two surveys of the 800 paths in the Oldham borough, one for the Ramblers’ Association and the second for the sealing of the definitive map, which he admits ‘is still on the Rights of Way Officer’s desk.’

John added: “It is too detailed to be done in one go. Will probably be done individually to suit the seven districts of Oldham. My conclusion was that 75 per cent of the paths could be sealed, leaving the other 25 per cent to be researched at a later date.”

Latterly, he has managed the repair or renewal of kissing gates and stiles with monies from the Manchester Area.

But despite his award, John is not finished yet.

He added: “There is more to do this year.

“Since 1980, I do not think I have lost a footpath albeit some have been diverted onto estate roads on fairly large housing estates, including Foxdenton.

“There are more than 800 paths in the borough.

“I’m also working on the replacement of a footbridge over a level crossing in Uppermill that Network Rail wants to close.

“This is on a path which dates back to 1300, so its retention is paramount.”

