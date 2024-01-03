Regeneration plan for Dobcross mill unveiled

A DILAPIDATED Dobcross mill could have new life breathed into it after development plans were unveiled.

The owners of Brownhill Bridge Mill, on Lowerfields, want to place 11 holiday apartments and a ‘hub’ – with a co-working area and market space – into the Grade II-listed structure.

It is essentially a family project, Stephen and Uppermill-based Martin Hill, of Oldham firm Hill’s Panel Products, have recruited son Daniel and his auntie Deborah and so far the feedback to the proposals and drawings has been positive.

They also believe their scheme will revitalise part of Dobcross’ history and create a space Saddleworth needs.

“We’re excited at the prospect of opening the mill back up for the community to enjoy too,” they said.

“Not only do the plans create jobs in the local area they’ll bring trade, entrepreneurship and creativity back into Brownhill.

“It almost feels full circle – being able to bring commerce back through its doors!”

Brownhill Bridge Mill is believed to date back to 1772 and is thought to be one of the earliest in the area to survive.

However, its future remains uncertain unless redevelopment is granted.

So Stephen and Martin hope to create 11 self-contained holiday apartments, complete with 23 parking spaces to cater to holidaymakers and visitors.

They add: “The proposed development will restore the dilapidated Grade II-listed mill building and replace the poor quality, later added extensions with a newly designed ‘wing’ building.

“The replacement of the extensions will provide accommodation in a new structure that will better reveal the most historic parts of the building, whilst being more sympathetic to the building’s industrial heritage.

“Overall, the proposed extension will be smaller in size than the previous extensions the mill has been subjected to.”

The brothers appointed HNA Architects and designers at My Secret House to help develop the scheme and set out with the main aim of preserving and protecting the historic site from extinction.

Michael Brown from Royton-based HNA Architects said: “As a local practice, we take special pride whenever we are involved in projects in our hometown and this will be a fantastic restoration project for Oldham.”

Deborah Hill, of Dobcross-based My Secret House, added: “There aren’t many buildings surviving that reflect the area’s rich industrial heritage, so projects like Brownhill Bridge Mill are really quite special.”

The proposal includes a ‘space for enterprise’ within the lower ground floor of the mill site.

During the week, it is planned The Hub at Brownhill will be a co-working space, with people able to hire a desk to work from on a daily basis.

At the weekend, it will transform into a makers’ market, with the owners hoping it can bring creative trades back into Brownhill, which they describe as: “A site once steeped in its own creations.”

The scheme also features a woodland nature garden, with plans to include the creation of new habitats such as bird houses, hedgehog homes and bee hotels along with wildflower gardens.

Stephen and Martin say they have lodged their proposal with Oldham Council with the hope ‘to get things off the ground as soon as possible, but there are many factors that might influence this.’

But even though no timescale can yet be fixed to the scheme, they want to hear the thoughts of members of the local community about what they want to do.

Anyone wanting to do so can through Brownhill Bridge Mill’s website, www.brownhillbridgemill.co.uk.

