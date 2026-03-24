‘Forgotten Army’ exhibition honouring South Asian war heroes

AN EXHIBITION shining a light on the often-overlooked role of South Asian soldiers in the World Wars is set to open in Oldham.

The ‘Forgotten Army’ exhibition will be on display from Friday, March 27, at Gallery Oldham.

It will explore the contribution of the British Indian Army – recognised as the largest volunteer force in history, with more than 2.5 million soldiers.

At the heart of the exhibition is a striking 120kg bronze sculpture, commissioned by the Royal British Legion (RBL) and created by British artist Mahtab Hussain. The piece features five uniformed figures representing the diversity of the British Indian Army, including Gurkhas, Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus.

For Mr Hussain, the project is deeply personal and long overdue.

“Learning about the Second World War at school was very much a ‘white’ experience, I had no idea the British Indian Army also fought or that they had more than 2.5 million soldiers,” he said.

The figures themselves are based on 3D scans of serving soldiers with family ties to the Second World War, helping to connect past and present. Mr Hussain’s own grandfather was among those who volunteered.

He added: “It’s important that all aspects of the story are told and everyone is included in Remembrance. The sculpture celebrates the contribution of the largest volunteer army in history and shows the impact of all faiths coming together and fighting for a bigger cause.”

But the exhibition is not just about looking back – it’s also about building a living archive.

Local British Asian families are being encouraged to bring along medals, photographs and personal stories of relatives who served, helping to ensure those histories are preserved for future generations.

Gail Walters, Head of Network Engagement at the RBL, said: “The contributions from many different countries, including those in the Caribbean and South Asia, have moulded Britain as it is today. The very nature of Remembrance is about inclusivity and unity – all service should be recognised and remembered.”

The exhibition is a collaboration with British Future, which has been working to highlight the shared history behind modern Britain’s diversity.

Sunder Katwala, Director of British Future, said: “We should never forget what we all owe to those who won the second world war against fascism. South Asian soldiers were the largest volunteer army in history. Ensuring that their enormous contribution is fully recognised in our national story remains important work in progress.

“Our national traditions of Remembrance can bring today’s modern, diverse Britain together ever more powerfully when we commemorate all of those who served to secure the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

The exhibition is also supported by My Family Legacy, which is helping collect stories and artefacts as the sculpture tours the country.

Families are invited to attend a dedicated event at Gallery Oldham on Tuesday, March 31, where they can share their own memorabilia, take part in panel discussions and learn more about South Asian service during the wars.

The exhibition runs until April 23 before continuing its national tour, with its next stop in Leicester.