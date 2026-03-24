The impact of a 30-year-old Saddleworth centre

A WELL-KNOWN Saddleworth arts group is celebrating a major milestone this year, as Saddleworth Drama Centre turns 30.

Based in Springhead, the centre has spent three decades helping young people build confidence, develop performance skills and express themselves creatively.

Since its founding by local actress Judith Barker and choreographer Adele Taylor, it has become a valued part of the community, supporting generations of aspiring performers.

Through a mix of drama, movement and live performance, the centre – based at the congregational church on Radcliffe Street – has offered a space where young people can grow in confidence, form friendships and explore their creativity.

Many former students have gone on to carry those skills into later life, both on stage and beyond.

The anniversary is also a chance to recognise the wider network behind the scenes – from tutors and volunteers to families and students, whose support has helped shape the centre’s success over the years.

Its work has also been backed by patrons including actresses Amanda Holden and Sue Johnstone OBE.

Marking the occasion, the team shared their thanks to everyone who has played a part in the journey so far, highlighting the passion and commitment that has defined the organisation since it began.

With 30 years behind it and new generations continuing to get involved, Saddleworth Drama Centre is now looking to the future – with plans to keep inspiring young people across the area for years to come.