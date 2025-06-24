Former Greenfield ice cream parlour set for redesigned home conversion

A FORMER Greenfield ice cream shop and a flat above will be converted into one property if planning permission is granted.

Christina Troisi and her husband ran the business from a window of the Ladhill Lane property.

Now they have applied to Oldham Council to convert the entire building into one home.

Documents supporting the scheme stated permission was granted to turn the parlour into an apartment in June 2022.

However, that would have resulted in two different properties and ‘the applicants have found difficulty in selling the property as two apartments and now wish to seek approval for an alternative proposal.’

As well as the internal alterations, a small outbuilding to the property’s rear is also proposed.

And documents add: “In order to accommodate the changes some external alterations are proposed.

“These are minimal and involve the addition of a small window and the building up of an existing doorway to create a window within the rear elevation.

“A flat roof rendered outbuilding will be provided to the southern tip of the site adjacent to a bin storage area within a concrete paved yard area.

“Whilst the proposal will lead to the permanent loss of the ice cream shop, which has already closed, this will not be harmful to the range of such facilities within the village.

“Greenfield has several shops and food and drink establishments to cater for local residents and visitors.

“There are vacant units within the village and so the change of use will not lead to a shortage of such available premises.

“The ice cream shop is seasonal in terms of its trade and is reliant upon visitors to the children’s play area, playing fields and cricket club which are used more infrequently during the colder months of the year.

“The proposal will make efficient use of an existing building within a village location.

“The proposal will result in the creation of a high-quality home within an existing building in the heart of the village and add to the choice and diversity of housing within the area.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.