Harvest Queen Amelia keeps At Home tradition alive

ST Thomas Leesfield Church’s Harvest Queen Amelia Grace helped to keep a popular tradition alive with her At Home event.

Eight-year-old Amelia, who attends St Thomas Leesfield Church and School, was joined by visiting Queens and their retinues from local churches for the event on Saturday, June 14.

Amelia was proud to host Harvest Queen Martha from Christ Church, Friezland, Rose Queen Kaitlyn from St Paul’s, Royton and Brownie Queen Isla from St George’s, Mossley.

The aim of the At Home event is to support one another and celebrate all the hard work and fundraising they all do for their churches and communities.

After a short service inside the church, everyone enjoyed refreshments and stalls in the school hall.

Wonderful raffle prizes were won, such as vouchers for local businesses that had been kindly donated, including Perfect You, Apollo’s Greek Restaurant, Poppets Place and Character Options.

Ameila was crowned Harvest Queen in September 2024 and has so far raised £1,500 for her chosen causes.

She is a member of the school Garden Gang, LSG Litter Heroes, helps at Our Community Wardrobe Oldham, and volunteers at the Food Pantry based at St Barnabas Church.