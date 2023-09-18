Former Oldham Coliseum chief tells all

KENNETH Alan Taylor ran Oldham’s Coliseum Theatre not once – but twice! And he will be sharing tales from his stints there – and of the actors he worked with – at a special evening packed with laughs and nostalgia.

Kenneth, born in London, was a company member (when the theatre was known as ‘the Rep’) in the 1960s working with everyone from Coronation Street legends Pat Phoenix, William Roache, Anne Kirkbride, Sarah Lancashire, Roy Barraclough and Julie Goodyear to Dora Bryan and Jessie Matthews. He himself played Corrie’s brewery boss Cecil Newton, owner of Newton and Ridley’s, and his wife Judith Barker appeared as Ken Barlow’s wife Janet.

He took over the Coliseum again in 1996 directing and appearing in many award-winning productions.

Kenneth has also directed plays and pantomimes across the country including in the West End.

In 1997 he received the Horniman Award for outstanding achievement in the theatre and in, in 2021, the British Empire Medal for exceptional services to theatre including 30 years playing dame in pantomime.

As well as sharing anecdotes Kenneth will take questions from the audience and will, no doubt, have something to say about the borough’s new theatre – and the closure of his beloved Coliseum.

AN EVENING WITH KENNETH ALAN TAYLOR

SHAW PLAYHOUSE 2 www.playhouse2.org

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER 2023 8PM

TICKETS: £10

