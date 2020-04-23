Former Oldham nightclub to be turned into shared house for up to 25 people

A former Oldham nightclub which was once a mainstay of the town’s nightlife is to become a shared house for up to 25 people.

The building on Fairbottom Street had been a cinema, then Livingstone’s nightclub – which also operated as Mink, Club UN and Club Faith – until it closed down for good. The design and access report by the developer states that the building, which is next to the Oldham Coliseum theatre, has since been empty for a number of years.

Planners have now given approval for the building to be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

It will accommodate up to 25 people across 13 bedrooms, with all having en-suite bathrooms.

Case officer Sophie Leech states in her report: “The building will be improved in appearance as a result of the alterations, the design is considered acceptable and would not be harmful to the existing character or appearance of the area.”

She notes that while there are a number of late night businesses close to the building in Fairbottom Street, and nearby in the town centre, future occupiers would be ‘aware of its location’.

“As a result of this, there is generally expected to be a level of noise and associated disturbance arising from the late night uses of surrounding buildings,” Ms Leech adds. “With support from Environmental Health, it is considered there would not be significant noise to substantially harm future occupiers of the building.”

The lower ground floor level is proposed to accommodate a communal living room, laundry and cooking facilities, with bin areas and stores on the ground and first floor.

The entrance to the building will be located directly off Fairbottom Street, and 13 windows are to be created to let light into the building.

A previous plan, which had also been approved in 2018 but not enacted since, was to turn the building into a restaurant, and an ‘assembly and leisure unit’.

The latest plans, by Sameer Zulqurnain, were given approval by officers under designated powers.

No objections had been made by members of the public.

Report by Local Democracy Service

