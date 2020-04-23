Fire crews tackling moorland blaze

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service has confirmed firefighters are currently on the scene at a moorland fire at Rakes Moss on the A628 Crowden to Glossop.

It is believed the fire started yesterday evening (April 22) across moorland close to the Woodhead Pass/Arnfield Reservoir with residents across Glossop and Stalybridge reporting strong smells of smoke in the area.

Scores of Independent readers got in touch to raise the issue with many expressing concerns for wildlife in the area.

This latest incident comes less than twelve months on from the most severe moorland fires that raged across the area which saw the army drafted in to support fire crews from all over the country.

Approximately seven miles of land was destroyed at that time and a huge amount of conservation work has followed to help restore the moors.

Residents in the Stalybridge area are asked to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke and to please avoid the area

Share this story: Tweet





Print

