Former Parish Council chair blast for borough at last meeting

NEIL Allsopp delivered a parting shot at Oldham Council bosses in his final meeting as a Saddleworth Parish councillor.

Cllr Allsopp represented residents of the Greenfield and Lydgate ward for nearly 10 years including a term as Parish Council chair.

He stands down after moving to Holmfirth but remains a passionate supporter of the local community.

Addressing the September full Council meeting Cllr Allsopp said: “Throughout my adult life I have always believed Saddleworth matters should only be decided by Saddleworth people and nobody else.

“I make no apologies to Oldham Council, the leader and anyone who lives outside Saddleworth – we did it up until 1972 and I think we could do a better job if they left us to it and gave us the brass.

“Whatever I have done here I have done it because I believe it was best for the people of Saddleworth.

“It may have got a bit sharp and a bit heated sometimes but I at least tried to keep some good humour in it.

“From what I was briefed nine and a half years ago I came to expect savage political battles from opponents sat opposite me wishing me every ill in the world.

“But I quickly realised we were all on the same side – that of Saddleworth. My grateful thanks to the people of the Greenfield & Lydgate ward for choosing me as their representative, not just once but at three consecutive elections.

“My time as Chairman was, without doubt, one of the best times of my life. No one ever wore that chain with more pride and the kindness of the Saddleworth people was so very touching.

“When I moved to Holmfirth, I intended to resign from Saddleworth Parish Council. However, as the Covid-19 pandemic regulations prevented any elections from taking place I decided to temporarily suspend my plans.

“Also, several of my fellow Councillors requested that I continue to serve the Council and the Saddleworth community through the difficult times that lay ahead. At least until more ‘normal’ times returned.

“While it’s obvious that normality is some way off, there is a ‘new normality’ emerging.

“Pupils are returning to school, employees returning to work, commercial activity gathering pace. So, I believe now is the time to resurrect my plans and resign from Saddleworth Parish Council.”

Cllr Barbara Beeley, the new Parish Council chair, said: “You will be sadly missed. We all agree on that whether we are of your persuasion or otherwise.”

Also standing down is Liberal Democrat Cllr Alan Belmore who served the Greenfield ward for five-and-a-half years.

“I have recently been given the opportunity to take up a work placement in Argentina for two years which I have accepted,” he said in a resignation letter.

“This is a big life change for me but one I am very much looking forward to

“Serving the residents of Greenfield has been a great honour.

“While work and personal commitments have meant that I never got the opportunity to do the amount of work I would like, one of the great pleasures I have got is from the achievements I have been able to deliver, including securing the future of the Post Office, committing Saddleworth Parish Council to dealing with the climate emergency and successfully standing up against a number of inappropriate developments in Greenfield.

“I would like to thank Councillors Beeley and Al-Hamdani as well as current and former borough councillors Richard Knowles, Howard Sykes, Garth Harkness and John McCann.

“In addition, I’d like to remember the profound support I was given by Cllr Heffernan in my first few years on the council, and that both the borough and parish councils continue to miss his presence.”

