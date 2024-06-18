Former Saddleworth hotel used as temporary accommodation

CONCERNS over a former Saddleworth hotel being used to house ‘asylum seekers or illegal immigrants’ have been eased.

But the Clough Manor site in Denshaw is acting as temporary accommodation for Oldham Council.

That means anyone statutorily homeless is being put up there, with minibuses transporting people to and from the town centre.

People living in the area raised concerns Clough Manor, once a wedding venue with 24 bedrooms that was on the market for £1.5 million, was being used to house ‘illegal immigrants’.

However, Saddleworth North Councillors Luke Lancaster and Pam Byrne have been assured by Oldham Council that none, nor offenders or single men have been allocated accommodation.

Instead, the authority’s housing team told them placements are people presenting need for temporary accommodation within the borough.

Those are reviewed on a weekly basis, but the intention is for any stay to be no longer than six weeks.

That limit is not always met, however, as it relies on the availability of permanent social housing elsewhere.

And those who do not have access to a vehicle are bussed to Oldham town centre so children can go to school and parents can purchase basic goods.

Other concerns, including the burying of waste by a previous contractor, which saw them dispensed with and the mess removed, an obstruction of a nearby footpath, the felling of trees and flooding of a neighbouring field were also addressed.

As were reports from nearby residents of poor conduct from workers on site and activity at unsociable hours.

Assurances were given that staff will be reminded of their responsibilities to good working practices.

After the meeting with representatives of Oldham Council’s planning enforcement and environmental health departments, Cllr Lancaster said: “We are now working towards the resolution of existing concerns in at least the short to medium term.

“When we asked, we were informed that the long-term intention is for the hotel to return to conventional operation, with paying guests.

“I intend to hold those responsible to account on that stated ambition. If the hotel is to operate in its present use for a while longer, the local community should be consulted for your consent.

“Pam and I know that the situation has been very difficult and challenges will likely continue, but we are trying our utmost to proactively respond to resident concerns and progress practical resolutions.”

Clough Manor closed in April 2018 after then owners, businessman Alan Tupman and business partner Zishan Zaman, attempted to revive it.

At ten time, Mr Zaman told Saddleworth Independent: “It didn’t work out.”

