Delight at Crompton House’s ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A SHAW school has been highlighted as a ‘calm, purposeful place to learn and work’ in its latest Ofsted report.

Crompton House, on Rochdale Road, maintained its good rating after inspectors went in for the first time in four years on April 30 and May 1.

And they highlighted many of its good points, including how it prepares pupils to be role models outside of school.

In its latest report, Ofsted says: “Pupils enjoy taking on leadership opportunities such as becoming ambassadors, being part of the sixth-form management team and supporting younger pupils with their reading.

“This prepares pupils well to become active citizens in school and in their community.

“Pupils uphold the school’s core values of caring for each other and achieving excellence in all that they do.

“They feel happy and safe in school. The school is ambitious for pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), to succeed.”

On what it teaches, Crompton House’s approach – even to those who struggle in certain aspects – scored highly.

Inspectors added: “The school has put in place a well-thought-out curriculum. This ensures that pupils build their knowledge from topic to topic and across subjects.

“This prepares them well for the future. In the sixth form, students have an offer of subjects that equip them well to go on to university or into apprenticeships.

“Reading is a high priority. The school’s library is a hive of activity throughout the day. Pupils typically read often in school. Across all subjects, the importance of reading is promoted.

“Pupils who find reading more difficult are identified quickly. They benefit from well-considered strategies to improve their reading knowledge.

“This improves pupils’ confidence and fluency in reading and supports them to access the wider curriculum.

“The school is a calm, purposeful place to learn and work.”

With attendance levels higher than the national average, the understanding of Crompton House’s role in its community was also praised.

Ofsted said: “Trustees and members of the local governing body have an accurate understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for development.

“They are proud of their school and the impact that it has on its community.”

Being rated as good, along with the light shone on its strengths, pleased those in charge at Crompton House.

Headteacher Susanna Hegarty, said: “I am delighted that this Ofsted report reinforces the many areas of strength across the school.

“I truly believe this shows that through our combined efforts, Crompton House provides all our students with a great educational experience.

“Our students uphold our core values and feel happy and safe in school.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of students, staff, governors, parents, carers, and the wider community.

“We should all be incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.”

Karl Newell, chief executive of Crompton House Multi Academy Trust, added: “It is worth recognising that that the ‘bar has been raised’ with the current Ofsted inspection framework so it is extremely pleasing to read such a positive report, with only one area highlighted for improvement.

“School leaders had already identified and have been working to improve this area.

“This clearly demonstrates the strong leadership of the school, who are committed to maintaining and raising the high standards that Crompton House is famous for.

“I can speak on behalf of the Trust Board who consider this an excellent achievement for the school and are exceptionally proud of all staff and pupils for their efforts during this inspection, the time leading up to the inspection, and the ongoing performance of the school.”

