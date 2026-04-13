Former Saddleworth railway station set to be demolished after approval given

A FORMER Saddleworth railway station building looks set to be demolished and replaced with a new structure after planning permission was granted.

But first Paul and Natalie Bamber must enter a legal agreement the self-build property will be as they described.

The couple has been given the go ahead by Oldham Council to construct at the site of what was Friezland Station, on Station Lane in Greenfield.

But the borough authority has detailed why it remains subject to legal agreement.

Put simply, the self-build home must be what it is described as.

When asked by Saddleworth Independent, a spokesperson for Oldham Council said: “The legal agreement is required because the proposed dwelling is being put forward as a self-build home.

“Self-build developments are treated differently in planning law – they are exempt from certain requirements that apply to homes built for sale or rent, such as Biodiversity Net Gain.

“Because of that exemption, the council needs a legal agreement to make sure the property genuinely is delivered and occupied as a self-build.

“The agreement requires the owner to provide evidence after construction that they have built and then lived in the home themselves.

“Without this safeguard, someone could claim a self-build exemption to avoid certain obligations and then simply sell the completed property on the open market.”

Friezland Station, on the Micklehurst Loop Line, opened on July 1, 1886. It closed to passengers on January 1, 1917, with it completely closing on February 27, 1965.

The two flanking platforms and connected footbridge were to the rear of the building, which have long since gone.

With the closure of the Micklehurst Loop railway line, it was converted into a house.

After previously being given outline permission to build four homes, conditions over access – namely the need to upgrade and resurface Station Lane – ‘made the small housing scheme unviable and potentially undeliverable.’

Now after outline permission for this property, which will contain a swimming pool, was granted in June, it has been given full approval, with Station Lane remaining unaltered.

One objection was lodged, with reasons including the property has been allowed to fall into disrepair and should be renovated and Saddleworth deserves better.

But in a report, planning officers stated: “While the design does not replicate the appearance of the existing property, there is no requirement for it to do so.

“The surrounding area comprises a diverse mix of building ages, styles and architectural design and the proposed dwelling is regarded as an acceptable addition that would sit comfortably within this varied context.”