Car boot sale set for Greenfield school this April

Bargain hunters and families are being invited to a community car boot sale taking place in Greenfield later this month.

The event will be held at St Mary’s School on April 26, running from 8:30am through to 1pm.

Visitors can expect a range of stalls offering second-hand goods, alongside food and drink available on site.

Entry is priced at £1 for adults, with children able to attend for free, making it an affordable day out for families.

Organisers are encouraging people to come along early to browse for bargains and enjoy a relaxed morning at the popular community event.