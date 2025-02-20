Former Uppermill bank to be converted into flats

UPPERMILL’S former bank building will be transformed into six new apartments after planning permission was granted.

The scheme from Charlotte Payne, who applied to Oldham Council, will renovate what was the Natwest branch that has stood empty since 2017.

The only alteration would be an extension on the roof, so the six properties – three one-bedroomed, three two-bedroomed – can fit in, with the admission that only have four in its current structure would not make financial sense.

And the authority has given the proposal the go ahead, despite six objections.

Documents supporting the application believe it can enhance the area around the High Street building, which is recognised as a non-designated heritage asset.

They state: “The building’s inactive use is detrimental to the character of the surrounding area and its setting within the Uppermill Conservation Area.

“The proposal provides an opportunity to bring back into use a vacant building, enhancing the conservation area and provide wider benefits to the local community. “

Two apartments will sit on each floor while the existing basement will be converted to provide additional storage for each one and a secure cycle store.

The roof top extension – described as ‘a modern contemporary interpretation of a traditional pitched roof’ – will sit over half of the building, replacing the existing attic space with a roof top apartment, while minimal changes are being proposed to the facades.

Access will remain via the existing corner entrance with the existing steps being retained.

A temporary removable ramp can be placed over the steps in the event of a wheelchair requiring access.

But objections included: “This proposal would have an horrendous and significant impact on the listed building status and historic settings of the three immediately adjacent listed buildings.

“I believe it’s very optimistic and highly unlikely to assume the occupants will all use public transport.

“The library car park is always full, in fact the whole village is lacking in parking for not only existing residents but visitors too, especially during peak times.”

One supporting comment, however, added: “I think this development would definitely be beneficial to Uppermill.

“To bring back into use an old building that has been out of service for seven years and to provide housing for the community.

“I don’t understand the comments about parking, as surely any development has the potential to increase traffic and the need for parking and I imagine it’d be no more than when the building was in use as a bank prior.

“I think it’s an ideal location for apartments. It’s in the heart of Uppermill, next to the lovely park and the canal, close to local amenities, close to local transport links and brings the potential to increase business to the local shops.

“I don’t think this gorgeous building should be left in a state of disrepair simply due to parking concerns.”

Planning permission was granted under several conditions, including submitting a plan for waste management, building materials and the completion of a cycle storage space in the basement prior to anyone moving in.

And in a report, officers state: “The general alterations, ground floor, first floor and second floor alterations are all considered acceptable to the overall character and appearance of the building and new timber windows will enhance the overall appearance of the building and benefit its traditional character.

“It is acknowledged the resultant extension will be a bold feature within the street scene, however with the careful design and choice of materials, it will result in a sympathetic addition to the building and wider street scene.

“It is considered the proposals would preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area by allowing a prominent and vacant building back into use.”

