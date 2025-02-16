Saddleworth Singers welcome in Spring with uplifting concert

‘Songs for Spring’ will fill the air as Saddleworth Singers present their next concert on Saturday, April 12.

The ladies’ choir will be joined by special guests Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir for the event at Uppermill Methodist Church, starting at 7pm.

Saddleworth Singers will perform an arrangement of uplifting and moving choral music to celebrate the coming of Spring, led by their musical director Joseph Shaw.

Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir will sing a selection of popular and lyrical pieces and then the choirs will join together for the finale.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, children go free. They are available from ticketsource, Uppermill Post Office, call Victoria on 07773 951956 or pay on the door.

