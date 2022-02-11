Four charities pot £1,000 from local snooker league

SADDLEWORTH Charity Pool League has donated £1,000 to four charities with each receiving £250.

The charities were Oldham Mountain Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, Men in Sheds and Manchester Children’s Hospital.

All four charities have thanked the league for their generosity at a time when fundraising has been hit by the pandemic.

The second half of the season is well under way with just a few postponements due to Covid-19.

In division one, it is very close between the top two with Denshaw Oddfellows just holding on to top spot by two points, despite a heavy defeat at home to Delph Cricket Club and a big win for second-placed Uppermill Hare & Hounds A against Waterhead Church Inn.

The loss for the Church allowed Greenfield Railway to move into fourth place just behind Lees Red Lion.

In division two, Mossley Butchers remain four points ahead of Delph Cricket Club following a big win against Lees Angel B.

