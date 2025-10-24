Four-legged fun and fancy dress at fundraising Cavallo Dog Show

FOUR-LEGGED friends of all sizes, breeds and fancy dress outfits stole the show at Cavallo Coffee Box’s fundraising Charity Dog Show.

The event, held at the coffee trailer on Millcroft Lane in Delph for the third time, offered lots of fun classes suitable for all the family while raising money for PAWS.

There was something for everyone including prettiest female, most handsome male, best pup, best veteran, best rescue, best pedigree, loveable scruff, waggiest tail, dog that looks like its owner, best trick, young handler, fastest Bonio eater, fancy dress, best eyelashes, eyebrows or beard, best canine teddy bear (can include stuffed toys), dog the judge would like to take home, and a ‘fastest six legs’ (dog and owner agility course) competition.

The event raised £150 for PAWS, which helps to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home dogs and cats across Saddleworth, Oldham, Rochdale, Todmorden, Calder Valley, Halifax and Burnley.

Sue Toone, owner of Cavallo Coffee Box and event organsier, said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the weather yesterday and came to our third annual Family Dog Show.

“We were reasonably lucky with the weather, and I think it was still fun. We raised £150, which is less than usual, but not bad considering the weather.

“We had a nice group of dog owners turned out, with all kinds of lovely dogs. We had lots of fun classes, such as dog that looked like it’s owner, fancy dress, and fastest six legs round an obstacle course.

“Our Best in Show went to Leo and Tony Stell, with Reserve going to Rosie and the Weems family.

“Thanks to Michelle from PAWS for booking in again, to our lovely vet nurse Bobbie Cook for judging, to Cath Calvert and Jane Cook for stewarding, and to my husband Nigel, who gets roped in for every event we do!”

“Well done to all our prize winners. We hope you enjoyed yourselves. Thanks to everyone who sponsored a class which provides the rosettes and prizes.

“I’m always a little blown away how supportive my customers are for these events. Hopefully they are fun events as well as good fundraisers.”

The next event at Cavallo is already in the pipeline as they will hold their Creepy Castleshaw fancy dress competitions for children and pets on October 11 to November 2.

Anyone who comes in fancy dress will have their photo taken and be entered into their costume contest and receive a goodie bag.

They are also running a pumpkin competition – bring along a carved pumpkin for the display wall and you get a free hot chocolate and will be entered into the pumpkin competition.

And look out for their fundraising over the coming weeks in aid of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Fundraising events so far this year at Cavallo have helped to support various local charities, with £200 raised for The NW Air ambulance at Easter with a ‘guess the number of eggs in the jar’, while a Spring skyline sponsored walk raised £1m150 for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

And another sponsored walk in Autumn raised £800 for Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team.