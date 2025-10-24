Group set up in bid to save Saddleworth’s Moorgate Halt

PEOPLE opposed to the closure of a Saddleworth level crossing as part of a multi-billion pound rail project have launched a campaign to replace it with a bridge.

Moorgate Halt, in Uppermill, has been at the centre of much conjecture as the TransPennine Route Upgrade takes shape.

Bosses want to close the facility and make alternative provision.

But opposition has been constant, with locally-based Oldham Ramblers, joined by the Wednesday Walkers group, speaking of their worries regarding plans for the section, which lies on Dark Lane, and calling for a bridge to be put in.

Now a group, also established by the Peak and Northern Footpaths Society, Saddleworth Pedestrians and Saddleworth Parish Council, plans to lobby Network Rail to install one as a replacement.

Ken Smith, the group’s spokesman, said: “The level crossing is a well-used part of a very historic public right of way.

“Network Rail originally proposed a footbridge at a cost of £1.2 million as a replacement but then abandoned the plans citing increased costs of £4.5 million.

“They now intend to do improvement works to the footpath further down Ladcastle Road.

“This footpath has a dangerous flight of stone steps at the top and exits on to Oldham Road near Wade Lock where there is no pavement, very dangerous and it adds a quarter of a mile to the route.

“Network Rail are proposing to spend quarter of a million pounds on upgrading this footpath – surely this money would be better spent on a footbridge which is what the community deserves?

“Our group does not believe this footpath can ever be made safe for the increased number of pedestrians that would have to use it.

“Network Rail is refusing to reconsider the installation of a footbridge and intends to seek authority to close the crossing as part of a Transport and Works Act Order submission to the Secretary of State.”

Network Rail has insisted closing Moorgate Halt, which has been in place since 1845 and the right of way which has been there since the 14th century, must happen.

It hopes to divert the footpath and introduce enhanced underfoot conditions and replace the current life-expired steps with compatible steps and handrails, to improve quality and safety.

They said: “This alternative route for crossing the railway would be at most 440 metres and should take no more than six minutes to walk.

“For many users it may be substantially shorter.”

A drop-in event at Uppermill’s Saddleworth Museum, also saw questions answered for those attending.

“Due to electrification, the current crossing must close for safety,” TRU chefs said in a leaflet answering frequently asked questions.

“Where rights of way are impacted, we will clearly communicate changes and provide suitable alternative routes.

“Most diversions are temporary during bridge works.”

Objections would be considered at a Public Inquiry, but the campaigners have questioned the cost increases, suggested alternative bridge designs, made comparisons with footbridges being installed on other sections of the route.

Now the group is actively seeking support from key local politicians and Government Ministers.

*FOR MORE information or to join the campaign, you can e-mail: moorgatefootbridge@gmail.com.