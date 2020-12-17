Francis House plans New Year Winter Wander

FRANCIS House Children’s Hospice is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to put their best foot forward in 2021 and take part in a New Year Winter Wander.

The hospice is encouraging walkers to step up on their chosen date between January 1-14 and support children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

All ages and abilities are being asked to embark on the walking challenge to raise funds for the children’s hospice that cares for more than 500 families from across Greater Manchester.

A choice of three planned routes is on offer, or, if preferred, any route over any distance can be undertaken.

The Saddleworth Circuit in Oldham starts and finishes in Uppermill, taking in the villages of Diggle, Delph and Dobcross.

The walk is 8.5 miles and climbs to a height of 1200 ft above sea level. It follows paths and tracks but is fairly arduous in places.

The hospice advises participants adhere to the UK Government’s guidelines on social distancing and local restrictions when taking part in the event.

A fee of £10 per participant – under 16s are free – includes a registration pack containing route guides, a Francis House beanie hat, t-shirt, bag of sweets, child’s activity sheet and sponsor forms.

Rachel Astill, Francis House fundraiser said: “Whether compensating for an indulgent festive season, kickstarting a New Year’s resolution or simply taking time to reflect and remember a loved one – whatever your reasons for taking part it would mean a lot to us to have your support.

“Winter Wander is a fundraising event so we hope that participants will aim to raise as much sponsorship as they can.”

Anyone raising more than £50 in sponsorship will be entered into a prize draw.

To register visit www.francishouse.org.uk/winter-wander

Share this story: Tweet





Print

