FCHO tenants receive luxury hampers as a festive treat

A GREENFIELD resident was among three lucky First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) tenants to win a luxury hamper just in time for the festive season.

Lesley Berry from Greenfield, Susan Howarth from Shaw and Frederick Shires from central Oldham are all winners of the housing association’s 2020 festive competition which saw three beautiful hampers up for grabs, each worth more than £150.

The hampers contained an array of delicious edible treats from local companies including Saddleworth-based Albion Farm Shop & Café, a beautiful wreath from Shaw-based Moss Floral Artistry and £40 vouchers to spend at Bentley’s Master Butchers based at Tommyfield Market.

Lesley said: “Wow, I am absolutely over the moon. I never win anything so this has made my day! Thank you so much.”

Emma Davison, Executive Director of Customer First at FCHO, said: “It feels great to be able to give some of our valued customers a special seasonal treat after a very difficult year.

“We’ve also ensured we’ve supported local businesses in Oldham too, at what’s been a tough time for many of them due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We know this year has been so hard for everyone, so what better time to spread some joy and ensure a brighter Christmas for our customers and local businesses alike.”

FCHO received a total of 302 entries and the winners were chosen via an online random number generator.

The hampers were hand-delivered to the three tenants by frontline members of staff, who have worked immensely hard during the pandemic.

