Free brass lessons with Dobcross Youth Band

DOBCROSS Youth Band is offering free brass lessons to beginner players.

Funded by the youth and training bands’ recent successes at the Autumn Leaves contest in Greenfield, the lessons will be available to any pupils aged seven and over.

Musical Director and fully qualified teacher Seth Livingstone said: “At Dobcross Youth Band, we strongly believe every child should be given the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument, to enjoy the fun of playing in a band and the pride of achieving a new skill.

“As part of our commitment to this, we have decided to make our beginner lessons free of charge so as many children as possible can take their first musical steps with us.

“They will learn how to read music and play notes, working with me and some of our gifted senior players.

“Our bands are really thriving with more than 70 children and young people coming to our twice-weekly rehearsals.

“We know from them and their families they get a huge amount out of being in the band and want to extend that to more children in the area.

“Brass music is such a huge part of Saddleworth life and more young players are needed to keep that tradition alive.”

Many former Dobcross Youth players, including Seth himself and recent band leavers Ben Hill-Wilson and Julian Bayley, have gone on to study at the Royal Northern College of Music.

The lessons will be on Tuesday and Friday evenings from 6pm-6.30pm and good quality instruments are provided.

Beginners take part in the organisation’s concerts at Christmas, Easter and summer as well as joining the Whit Friday processions. There are also regular social events for all members.

Anyone who wants to join the free sessions should contact the band via its Facebook page or email dobcrossyouthband@gmail.com to arrange a date.

