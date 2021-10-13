Spell binding display puts Lees pupils into big league

PUPILS at a Lees primary school are becoming words perfect thanks to their performances in a worldwide spelling competition.

Spelling Shed is a popular teaching and learning resource enjoyed by more than 10 million youngsters globally.

Designed by a team of teachers, the Spelling Shed scheme aligns with the English National Curriculum.

And Year 5 youngsters at Hey with Zion School are achieving top marks.

When the Independent went to press the class of 18 had placed themselves on the UK and World leader board.

“Children within my class have worked exceptionally hard to learn their spellings and work their way up the leader board,” said Heather Ogden, Year 5 teacher and English Subject Leader.

“As a class, they went from 95th place to fifth place in one evening; they worked that hard.

“We also received a personal congratulations email from Spelling Shed for all their hard work.

“They are extremely excited and are so determined to try and get to the top spot.”

The game aspect of Spelling Shed ensures children are engaged and eager to practise their spellings regularly. The low-stakes games, quizzes and reward systems ensure that children find spelling fun.

As well as spelling, there are various components across the platform with teaching resources and activities for phonics, vocabulary, grammar and punctuation.

