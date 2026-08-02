Free opera workshop aims to inspire Greater Manchester’s next generation of performers

A new opera organisation is inviting young people from across Greater Manchester to take part in a free four-day workshop designed to introduce them to the world of opera.

The Greater Manchester Opera Collective (GMOC) will host Stardust in Oldham, offering young people aged 11 to 18 the chance to work alongside professional opera singers and develop their vocal, acting and performance skills.

Founded by Michael Jones, GMOC says its mission is to make opera accessible to young people from all backgrounds across Greater Manchester.

The workshop is open to participants from across the region, including Saddleworth and surrounding communities.

During the project, attendees will take part in a series of sessions led by professional performers before showcasing what they have learned in an informal performance on Tuesday 11 August from 3pm to 3.30pm.

Organisers say the initiative seeks to remove barriers that can prevent young people from engaging with opera by providing high-quality opportunities free of charge.

Around 30 to 40 young people are expected to take part in the project, with many experiencing opera for the first time. GMOC hopes Stardust will act as the foundation for a long-term programme of accessible opera opportunities for young people across Greater Manchester.

Michael Jones, founder and director of the Greater Manchester Opera Collective, said the organisation wants to ensure every young person has the opportunity to discover opera regardless of their background.

The collective is also inviting members of the public and media to attend the final performance, where participants will share the skills they have developed over the four-day workshop.

Book a free workshop place:

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/greater-manchester-opera-collective